Prince William once decided to split from his university sweetheart Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who tied the knot in 2011, met for the first time while they were students, and their romance has spanned over the two decades.



The lovebirds, who are now proud parents of three sweet kids, famously went through a break-up in 2007. However, a newly-resurfaced report by the Mail on Sunday, sheds some light on what really happened that Easter.



Royal correspondents Laura Collins, Katie Nicholl and Ian Gallagher claimed Prince William decided to split from Kate because he felt the “fun” had disappeared from the relationship.



Kate was reportedly left “desperately upset”, as she had always believed they would marry. Moreover, William’s antics just days after their break-up angered the now Duchess of Cambridge.

The Prince was reportedly spotted carousing in London nightclubs with different girls.

The two exchanged harsh words during their second break-up, as the future Queen felt he was cheapening her image with all his clubbing antics, unearthed reports claim.



As per report, “It was the first such warning she had dished out over the course of their four-and-a-half-year-relationship."



“‘She told him she wasn’t prepared to be treated like a doormat and that his carefree behaviour was affecting her image. In the past she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her.”

Prince William later realised that he had made a mistake, as after only three months the two were again seen together. They tied the knot in 2011 in a fairytale ceremony at Westminster Abbey to begin a new journey as married couple.