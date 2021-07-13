 
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
Web Desk

Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for 'several months', even mentors her son

Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Rapper Drake seems to have a new lady in life.

People confirmed that the musician has been seeing Johanna Leia for several months.

His most recent outing with the social media influencer was at dinner inside Dogers Stadium last week.

TMZ reported that the God’s Plan hit-maker established a bond with her son Amari Bailey, who is on the course to head to UCLA as a basketball player in 2022.

The outlet added that Drake has been mentoring him on handling public attention and pressure.

Leila shares Amari, who plays for Sierra Canyon High, with former NFL player Aaron Bailey.  

