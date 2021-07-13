Heidi Klum shares thoughts on Victoria's Secret rebrand

Supermodel Heidi Klum has shared her thoughts on Victoria’s Secret re-branding.

The former VC Angel spoke to The Sunday Project about the lingerie brand’s overhaul which came after years of backlash of the brand not being size inclusive and body positive.

The flak was so severe that it had to cancel their over-the-top fashion show in 2019.

Now the brand had finally announced to relaunch in June.

“About time, is all I can say. About time,” she said.

“As a model, you go there, you are happy to have a job. When you are not the company, you do what you are told. But finally, looking at this now, I’m like, about time,” Klum, who was an Angel from 1999 to 2010, said.



While the America’s Got Talent judge said that the lingerie brand has "been changing" she admitted that "it’s been taking too long".