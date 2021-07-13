Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana drama to showcase at Venice Film Festival

The Pablo Larraine directorial is going to compete in the worldwide competition, Variety reported

Princess Diana's drama Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart in the titular role, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as reported by Variety.

The Pablo Larraine directorial is going to compete in the worldwide competition, the magazine said, chronicling Diana's decision to separate from Prince Charles amid rumours of his affairs.

The movie stars Stewart opposite to Poldark star Jack Farthing, who will play Prince Charles.

The cast also includes BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

The film is slated to release in 2022 to mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.