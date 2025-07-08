Sabrina Carpenter shares special 'thank you' message after Hyde Park shows

Sabrina Carpenter pens emotional note for Hyde Park crowd

Sabrina Carpenter got emotional after concluding sold out shows at Hyde Park.

Carpenter’s “sold out” shows also included a surprise guest appearance by Duran Duran boy band.

Taking to Instagram, the Please Please Please hitmaker penned an emotional note thanking the Hyde Park crowd.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the shows, Carpenter wrote, “Hyde Park- i can’t thank you enough for two sold out nights.”

She went on to add, “Some of the most fun shows I’ve ever done in my life. I feel so lucky to have had the legendary @duranduran join me on stage amidst their insane schedule to give the UK such a special treat.”

“Been a fan since i could howllll!! -and to my sweet Juno girls @clairo @ayoedebiri I’m looking forward to our life together,” the songstress noted.

She concluded, “i will never get over how special London makes me feel every time. Thank you for coming!!!! i love you all so much.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for Sabrina Carpenter.

One user wrote, “Perfect girl.”

“Legends unite!!!! Incredible!!!!” another added.