 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter shares special 'thank you' message after Hyde Park shows

Sabrina Carpenter successfully concluded 'sold out' shows at Hyde Park

By
Web Desk
|

July 08, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter pens emotional note for Hyde Park crowd
Sabrina Carpenter pens emotional note for Hyde Park crowd

Sabrina Carpenter got emotional after concluding sold out shows at Hyde Park.

Carpenter’s “sold out” shows also included a surprise guest appearance by Duran Duran boy band.

Taking to Instagram, the Please Please Please hitmaker penned an emotional note thanking the Hyde Park crowd.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the shows, Carpenter wrote, “Hyde Park- i can’t thank you enough for two sold out nights.”

She went on to add, “Some of the most fun shows I’ve ever done in my life. I feel so lucky to have had the legendary @duranduran join me on stage amidst their insane schedule to give the UK such a special treat.”

“Been a fan since i could howllll!! -and to my sweet Juno girls @clairo @ayoedebiri I’m looking forward to our life together,” the songstress noted.

She concluded, “i will never get over how special London makes me feel every time. Thank you for coming!!!! i love you all so much.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for Sabrina Carpenter.

One user wrote, “Perfect girl.”

“Legends unite!!!! Incredible!!!!” another added.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion