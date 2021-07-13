 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ paid a ‘humiliating’ amount to Claire Foy before closing wage gap

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

‘The Crown’ paid a ‘humiliating’ amount to Claire Foy before closing wage gap
‘The Crown’ paid a ‘humiliating’ amount to Claire Foy before closing wage gap

Claire Foy became a hit with her portrayal as a young Queen Elizabeth in Netflix original series The Crown.

That being said, in spite of her stellar performance, the actor was initially paid an embarrassing salary, less than her male costar Matt Smith, who played her husband Prince Philip.

The story was broke during a panel at the INTV conference in Jerusalem in 2018 as producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries were asked the question.

“The producers acknowledged that [Smith] did make more due to his Doctor Who fame, but that they would rectify that for the future. Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” said Mackie.

The disparity was soon closed as Newsweek reported that Foy would pocket $275,000 in back pay which covered the 20 episodes that were affected.

The wage gap debacle came as an embarrassment for the show, and the production company, Left Bank took responsibility.

They issued a statement that read: “As the producers of The Crown we are responsible for budgets and salaries. The actors are not aware of who gets what and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues.”

“We are absolutely united with the fight for fair pay, free of gender bias and for a rebalancing of the industry’s treatment of women in front of the camera and behind the scenes,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Expert says William, Charles racism feud not restricted to Oprah tell-all

Expert says William, Charles racism feud not restricted to Oprah tell-all

Prince Charles always taught Harry to choose love over duty: report

Prince Charles always taught Harry to choose love over duty: report

What Khloe Kardashian thinks of Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom's IG exchange

What Khloe Kardashian thinks of Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom's IG exchange
Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana drama to showcase at Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana drama to showcase at Venice Film Festival
Britney Spears finds support in Jodi Montgomery amid battle against Jamie Spears

Britney Spears finds support in Jodi Montgomery amid battle against Jamie Spears

Streamers and superheroes battle for pandemic-era Emmy nods

Streamers and superheroes battle for pandemic-era Emmy nods
Sacha Baron Cohen implores Twitter, Facebook bosses to stamp out racism online

Sacha Baron Cohen implores Twitter, Facebook bosses to stamp out racism online
Jennifer Lopez likes throwback snap of her beau Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez likes throwback snap of her beau Ben Affleck
James Gunn says he is trying to make superhero flicks less boring

James Gunn says he is trying to make superhero flicks less boring
Scooter Braun went in 'intense psycho-spiritual retreat' prior to split

Scooter Braun went in 'intense psycho-spiritual retreat' prior to split

Heidi Klum shares thoughts on Victoria's Secret rebrand

Heidi Klum shares thoughts on Victoria's Secret rebrand
Kyle Massey’s arrest warrants issued after court no-show

Kyle Massey’s arrest warrants issued after court no-show

Latest

view all