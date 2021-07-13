Cardi B shares a hilarious tweet to celebrate 100 million Instagram followers

Cardi B on Tuesday shared a hilarious tweet after she reached 100 million Instagram followers.



Taking to Twitter, the Be Careful singer shared a hilarious post to celebrate 100 million Instagram followers.

Cardi B tweeted “Wow 100 million followers? Let me ask each follower to donate a dollar!! Ya won’t see me again.”

Cardi B, who is an active social media user, reached the 100 million milestone on Tuesday.

Also, the singer delighted her millions of fans with adorable photos from the third birthday celebrations of her daughter Kulture.