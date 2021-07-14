 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson sheds light on her 'weird' wedding to Colin Jost

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Scarlett Johansson sheds light on her weird wedding to Colin Jost

Black Widow's star Scarlett Johansson has opened up on her "weird" wedding to Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost in an intimate New York ceremony.

The MCU heroine tied the knot with Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony during ongoing health crises.

Video-calling in for a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress explained how strict safety measures affected their special day.

"Obviously we wanted to take all the precautions that we could, so we had the masks and everybody had to get [COVID-19] tests like 100,000 times, " she revealed. 

"I mean, it's just weird. Looking back at the photos... it definitely was a weird party,"

Scarlett Johansson, got married in October last yea rrevealed that all of the guests were handed face masks adorned with the words 'Jost 2020'.

More From Entertainment:

Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nominated for Emmy Award

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nominated for Emmy Award
Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards
In from the cold: Nordic cinema breezes into Cannes

In from the cold: Nordic cinema breezes into Cannes
'The Crown', 'Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations

'The Crown', 'Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations
Cardi B shares a hilarious tweet to celebrate 100 million Instagram followers

Cardi B shares a hilarious tweet to celebrate 100 million Instagram followers
Diana actress wants fans to help victims of domestic abuse

Diana actress wants fans to help victims of domestic abuse
Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with black English soccer players

Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with black English soccer players

Tom Holland voices support for England's black players after racist attacks

Tom Holland voices support for England's black players after racist attacks

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor's ashes buried five years after her death

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor's ashes buried five years after her death

Christina Aguilera is 're-inspired' by music with new Spanish album

Christina Aguilera is 're-inspired' by music with new Spanish album
Jada Pinkett Smith shaves her head: 'it was time to let go'

Jada Pinkett Smith shaves her head: 'it was time to let go'

Latest

view all