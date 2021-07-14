Scarlett Johansson sheds light on her 'weird' wedding to Colin Jost

Black Widow's star Scarlett Johansson has opened up on her "weird" wedding to Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost in an intimate New York ceremony.

The MCU heroine tied the knot with Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony during ongoing health crises.

Video-calling in for a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress explained how strict safety measures affected their special day.

"Obviously we wanted to take all the precautions that we could, so we had the masks and everybody had to get [COVID-19] tests like 100,000 times, " she revealed.

"I mean, it's just weird. Looking back at the photos... it definitely was a weird party,"



Scarlett Johansson, got married in October last yea rrevealed that all of the guests were handed face masks adorned with the words 'Jost 2020'.

