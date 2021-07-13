Emmy Awards: Royal fans want to protest nomination of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Royal fans are not happy over the nomination of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview for Emmy Awards 2021.

A large number of royal fans took to social media websites to react to the nominations announced on Tuesday.

The Crown, Friends reunion and several others shows got well-deserved nominations.

“The Crown” nabbed a leading 24 nods, including nine for actors such as Josh O’Connor and newcomer Emma Corrin as the royal newlyweds and Olivia Colman as a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth.



Some royal fans objected to the nomination of Harry and Meghan's interviews.



A look at social media posts suggested that most of them were not happy about the Emmy Awards nominations, with at least one anti-Meghan account calling for protest against the nomination.

Royal biographer Angela Levin also shared her thoughts on the nomination in a tweet.

"An Emmy is all about achievement or so I'm told. It was an achievement to get both Harry and Meghan to talk but what they said far less so. Surely truth matters?," she wrote in a tweet.



