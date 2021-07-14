 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Lea Michele remembers late boyfriend Cory Monteith eight years after his death

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Lea Michele remembers late boyfriend Cory Monteith eight years after his death
Lea Michele remembers late boyfriend Cory Monteith eight years after his death

American actor Lea Michele is paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith on his eighth death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram, the Glee star posted a monochrome shot of Monteith with a red heart around the corner.

In the photo, Monteith could be seen wearing a varsity jacket as he waves.

Lea Michele remembers late boyfriend Cory Monteith eight years after his death

The actor was found dead at the age of 31 in 2013 in his hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada.

Michele and Monteith had been dating for a year and a half when the actor died unexpectedly. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez opens up on her life being ‘amazing’ amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez opens up on her life being ‘amazing’ amid Ben Affleck romance
Demi Lovato admits they accidentally misgender themself sometimes

Demi Lovato admits they accidentally misgender themself sometimes
Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on seeing Olivia Wilde quickly move on with Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on seeing Olivia Wilde quickly move on with Harry Styles

Mom-to-be Sarah Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style with hubby Falak Shabbir: Video

Mom-to-be Sarah Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style with hubby Falak Shabbir: Video
Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom romance amid Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom romance amid Tristan Thompson split
Beyoncé returns to Instagram with a bang, shares breathtakingly beautiful snaps

Beyoncé returns to Instagram with a bang, shares breathtakingly beautiful snaps
Hot French action film in firing line for portrayal of tough estates

Hot French action film in firing line for portrayal of tough estates
Courteney Cox over the moon as Friends earns Primetime Emmy nomination

Courteney Cox over the moon as Friends earns Primetime Emmy nomination
Six points to remember about 2021 Emmy nominations

Six points to remember about 2021 Emmy nominations
Olivia Rodrigo to star in White House vaccine promotion

Olivia Rodrigo to star in White House vaccine promotion
Meghan Markle's fans furiously turn on Prince William amid racism row

Meghan Markle's fans furiously turn on Prince William amid racism row
Emmy Awards: Royal fans want to protest nomination of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Emmy Awards: Royal fans want to protest nomination of Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Latest

view all