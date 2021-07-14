Lea Michele remembers late boyfriend Cory Monteith eight years after his death

American actor Lea Michele is paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith on his eighth death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram, the Glee star posted a monochrome shot of Monteith with a red heart around the corner.

In the photo, Monteith could be seen wearing a varsity jacket as he waves.

The actor was found dead at the age of 31 in 2013 in his hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, Canada.

Michele and Monteith had been dating for a year and a half when the actor died unexpectedly.