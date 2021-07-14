 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
BTS’s Jimin addresses the stage name he almost considered

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

BTS’s Jimin recently got candid about the stage names he nearly wound up with during the early days following his debut.

The conversation arose on The Tonight Show once Fallon asked Jimin about his past issues with choosing a stage name and was quoted saying, “Jimin, when you guys were deciding on stage names, is it true that you almost decided to go with ‘Baby J?’ What else was in the running?”

Jimin jumped in immediately at that point and claimed, “But when I thought about saying, ‘Hi, I’m Baby J,’ that sounded really weird, so I just decided to go on with my real name.”

Shortly after Jimin finished his explanation, Fallon made a rib tickling quip, “Well, if you decided to make it longer, you can go with Jimin Fallon.”

Jimin concluded the conversation by jumping the bandwagon and adding, “So starting next time, I am going to perform as Jimin Fallon.”

