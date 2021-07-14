 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's ex-husband left boiling with rage after she returned wedding ring

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Meghan Markle's ex-husband felt unwanted during the marriage like 'he is stuck at the bottom of her shoe'

Meghan Markle had exchanged vows with New York producer Trevor Engelson before having her fairytale wedding with Prince Harry.

The couple remained married for several years, up until the Duchess of Sussex decided to end her marriage.

According to biographer Andrew Morton, Engelson gave a damning verdict of his marriage with Meghan and was furious when she returned her engagement ring.

Morton added that Engelson could "barely contain his anger" after receiving the engagement ring in the post.

Not only this, Meghan's ex-husband felt unwanted during the marriage like 'he is stuck at the bottom of her shoe.'

Apparently, their love could not withstand the test of time as Meghan was constantly travelling between California and Canada while filming Suits at the time.

