 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Anne animosity: When royal said she can't stand Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Princess Anne had frosty relations with Diana even before she tied the knot to Prince Charles

Princess Anne never liked Princess Diana and the fact that she was so charismatic. 

The duo had frosty relations even before Diana tied the knot to Prince Charles.

As detailed in Channel 5's documentary, Paxman on the Queen’s Children by royal expert Richard Kay, "Princess Anne, she had no time for Diana.

"She didn’t like the way she went about her duty and the way she used the cameras and the media to promote herself, in her eyes.

"Anne had a much more traditional approach to monarchy and royal duty," Kay added.

The programme's presenter, former BBC journalist Jeremy Paxman, said Anne disapproved of Diana's modern outlook.

"Diana and Fergie were much better at appearing human. Dedicated and hard-working Anne was most rapidly eclipsed. Diana made her look out of touch," Paxman shared.

Moroever, Diana did not attend Anne's daughter Zara Tindall's christening ceremony, which further worsened their ties.

"She had been telling friends beforehand that she had no intention of going but, rather through a failure of manners or courage, it was not until 48 hours before the actual ceremony that she telephoned Princess Anne to inform her that she would not be there," royal author Ingrid Seward said, "The tone of Anne’s response would have chilled the Arctic."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's ex-husband left boiling with rage after she returned wedding ring

Meghan Markle's ex-husband left boiling with rage after she returned wedding ring

Millie Bobby Brown to take action against TikTok star Hunter Echo for spreading lies

Millie Bobby Brown to take action against TikTok star Hunter Echo for spreading lies
Jessie J backs Prince William's stance on racism faced by English footballers

Jessie J backs Prince William's stance on racism faced by English footballers

Bella Hadid successfully hid romance with Marc Kalman for a year: report

Bella Hadid successfully hid romance with Marc Kalman for a year: report

Reese Witherspoon takes trip down memory lane for ‘Legally Blonde’s 20th anniversary

Reese Witherspoon takes trip down memory lane for ‘Legally Blonde’s 20th anniversary

Shakespeare company opens garden theatre by River Avon

Shakespeare company opens garden theatre by River Avon
Britney Spears' guardianship battle returns to LA court

Britney Spears' guardianship battle returns to LA court
Ashley Graham expecting second child with husband Justin Erwin

Ashley Graham expecting second child with husband Justin Erwin

Marvel Studios makes history with 28 Emmy nods for ‘WandaVision’

Marvel Studios makes history with 28 Emmy nods for ‘WandaVision’
Wedding bells ringing for Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker? Insiders think so

Wedding bells ringing for Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker? Insiders think so

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green at peace as they move on in life after bitter feud

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green at peace as they move on in life after bitter feud

Latest

view all