BTS announces ‘Butter’ premiere for Two-Night Takeover on ‘The Tonight Show’

BTS have been gearing up to unveil their special performance of Butter for Jimmy Fallon.

The performance is part of the group’s Two-Night Takeover of The Tonight Show and features a number of candid interviews, heart-to-hearts and special performances of Permission to Dance.



The premiere is set to go live in a total of 16 hours, on the 15th of July at 9:30 a.m.

Check it out below: