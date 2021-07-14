Billie Eilish claps back at critics who think her music is 'flop era'

Billie Eilish is rolling her eyes after critics who think her music is outdated.

In a recent TikTok post, the 19-year-old artist shared a clip of herself laughing at the text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.



Responding to hater's comments, Billie shared a video of herself asking them to "eat my dust."

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish is working on her new album titled Happier Than Ever. Some of the new singles she has recently released under the album include My Future, Lost Cause, Your Power, Therefore I Am and, NDA.

Happier Than Ever officially drops on July 30.