Wednesday Jul 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Report claims Meghan's friend Priyanka Chopra did not clap for Kate Middleton, William at Wimbledon

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra did not clap when Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton arrived at Wimbledon on Saturday to watch the Ladies' final.

According to a report in express.co.ul, the wife of Nick Jonas chose not to applaud the royal couple because she is a friend of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The report said that Priyanka Chopra and Meghan have been friends since they met in 2016 at an awards ceremony. 

It said the Indian actress sat  two rows behind the royal pair in the royal box. 

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

