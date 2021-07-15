Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis ‘working out’ their co-parenting relationship

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are parents to seven-year-old Otis and four-year-old Daisy

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis may not have broken up on the best of terms but the two are doing all they can to set aside their differences for their children.

The former flames are parents to seven-year-old Otis and four-year-old Daisy and are trying figure out a way to co-parent without conflicts.

An insider told E! News: "Their relationship as co-parents is a work in progress. They are figuring it out as they go.”

The source further said that for the Booksmart director, her kids and family “are very important.”

"She wants to make co-parenting work and will do what it takes. She tries just keep the peace. She knows she is a great mom and will always do what's best for her kids,” she went on to say.

Regarding their relationship, the source said: "Olivia has completely moved on and isn't looking back. She knows Jason will be a part of her life forever and that it's important for the kids that they have a solid relationship. She does whatever she can to make that happen."