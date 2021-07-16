'Lifetime's Harry and Meghan reach breaking point in new trailer

Third instalment of Lifetime movie shows Harry and Meghan embroiled in a crisis

On-screen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, appearing in the Lifetime documentary for Sussexes titled Escaping the Palace, reachtheir breaking point in new trailer.



The third instalment of the movie, which is all set to premiere on September 6, shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embroiled in a crisis.

The trailer begins with a palace aide advising Prince William (Jordan Whalen) and Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell) to "let it be known who the real royals are."

Separately, Sydney Morton (playing Meghan) says, "We have to protect our family."

Meanwhile Jordan Dean as Prince Harry vows, "I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum" as bulbs from paparazzi cameras flash around what appears to be a re-creation of car crash in which Harry's mother, Princess Diana, in Paris in 1997.

In a beach scene set after the couple move to California, Harry tells Meghan, "We need to let people hear our truth." Shortly after, he says 'The Firm' is "making out that we're not part of this family."