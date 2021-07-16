Employees producing Kylie Cosmetics not allowed 'to look' at Kylie Jenner

Factory staff producing Kylie Jenner’s makeup were not allowed to interact with her much less even look at her.

This revelation was made by a former employee who worked for Spatz Laboratories where the makeup mogul’s highly coveted cosmetics were being produced.

Speaking to The Sun, Irene Lopaz said that when Kylie visited the factory, with her mother Kris Jenner, employees would be warned beforehand to not interact with her at all.

"Before they would come in our supervisors would tell us, 'You are not allowed to talk with them, you guys are supposed to keep on working, you guys are not allowed to take any pictures or ask any questions."

She added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would never speak to employees and would just watch her makeup being produced before her eyes.

She added that the supervisors and the overall work environment were very toxic.

"The supervisors I had there had been very degrading towards everybody. Everything had to be perfectly made and if it wasn't they would throw it away in your face like it was trash. If you didn't go fast enough, you were going to get fired."