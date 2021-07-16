 
Amber Heard shares new picture with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard on Friday shared a new picture her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard who was born on April 8.

"I 'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the "Aquaman" actor Amber Heard revealed that she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media.

In a post on Instagram,  the 35-year-old, who was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8.

