Julia Roberts's daughter Hazel Moder attends Cannes Film Festival

Friday Jul 16 2021
Hollywood star Julia Roberts's teenage daughter Hazel Moder attended Cannes Film Festival for the first time.

The 16-year-old  made her red carpet debut in Cannes for a screening of Sean Penn’s new film Flag Day along with her father.

Her dad Daniel Moder, who was cinematographer on the movie, wore traditional navy and white as he walked the carpet with his daughter.

According to reports, it was a rare sighting of Julia's daughter as her parents usually keep her and her brothers Phinnaeus and Henry out of the spotlight. However, the teenager appeared to be perfectly comfortable as she posed for photographs.

