Saturday Jul 17 2021
Katie Price finally divorced from Kieran Hayler, free to marry Carl Woods

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler are finally divorced three years after they split up. Both of them have new partners now.

According to reports, Katie has finalised her divorce from Kieran after being separated from him for three years. The former glamour model is now able to marry her current partner Carl Woods as she is “legally single".

The 43-year-old had previously thought that the legal proceedings were completed in March, however the decree absolute that finalises the divorce only came in this week.

Katie initially forgave Kieran for his cheating as he claimed he had a sex addiction. The divorce was amicable - focus being on positive parenting relations for their children, according to reports.

Katie is now looking forward to plan her wonderful wedding to Carl Woods as she's now officially single to proceed.

