Saturday Jul 17 2021
Irina Shayk 'upset' over rumours of her split from Kanye West

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Kanye West, who split from Kim Kardashian after seven years of marriage, has moved on to date Russian model Irina Shayk. 

However, it was recently reported that their whirlpool romance had come to an end. According to new report, they are still together and would soon clear the air about their rumoured split, which, somehow made Shayk ‘so upset’.

On July 13, a media outlet claimed that Shayk and West were “cooling off” their relationship and that they were never a couple in the first place.

It added: "Kanye West asked Irina Shayk to go to Paris for a couture show with him, but she turned him down,” the outlet wrote before citing the insider: "She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him."

The two first sparked romance rumors in early June. The duo were spotted together in France around the time that the father-of -four celebrated his 44th birthday.

According to People, Shayk and West are, indeed, dating. A source told the outlet that the Russian model is especially “so upset” at rumors of her and the rapper's split.

