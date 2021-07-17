Sarah Ferguson shoots down claims of her feuding with Diana before her death

Sarah Ferguson has refuted claims of her having a rift with Princess Diana right before she passed away in 1997.



The Duchess of York, 61, touched upon her bond with the late Princess of Wales in an interview with People and revealed that the two had met when the two were teenagers.

“We promised each other we would always be together — there was never any daylight between us,” said Ferguson.

“But everybody wanted [to see a feud] because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong,” she said.

The children’s author went on to say that the People’s Princess had taught her “so much of public life” as she had married Prince Charles, long before Fergie married Prince Andrew and became part of the royal fold.

“She was so brave. We used to have the most incredible time together,” she shared.