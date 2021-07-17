 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson shoots down claims of her feuding with Diana before her death

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Sarah Ferguson has refuted claims of her having a rift with Princess Diana right before she passed away in 1997.

The Duchess of York, 61, touched upon her bond with the late Princess of Wales in an interview with People and revealed that the two had met when the two were teenagers.

“We promised each other we would always be together — there was never any daylight between us,” said Ferguson.

“But everybody wanted [to see a feud] because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong,” she said.

The children’s author went on to say that the People’s Princess had taught her “so much of public life” as she had married Prince Charles, long before Fergie married Prince Andrew and became part of the royal fold.

“She was so brave. We used to have the most incredible time together,” she shared. 

More From Entertainment:

Courtney Stodden reacts after Chrissy Teigen says she was part of the ‘cancel club’

Courtney Stodden reacts after Chrissy Teigen says she was part of the ‘cancel club’

Victoria Beckham showcases her incredible physique in new gym selfie

Victoria Beckham showcases her incredible physique in new gym selfie
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez searching for houses in upscale LA neighbourhood

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez searching for houses in upscale LA neighbourhood

Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers ‘were meant to be together’

Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers ‘were meant to be together’
Rapper Biz Markie passes away at 57

Rapper Biz Markie passes away at 57
Prince Edward 'fuming' over 'losing' title of the Duke of Edinburgh: report

Prince Edward 'fuming' over 'losing' title of the Duke of Edinburgh: report
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton give fans a night to remember with their intimate performance

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton give fans a night to remember with their intimate performance
Irina Shayk 'upset' over rumours of her split from Kanye West

Irina Shayk 'upset' over rumours of her split from Kanye West
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want daughter Lilibet to be christened in front of Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want daughter Lilibet to be christened in front of Queen
Kim Kardashian receives flak for her comments in new clip: 'too scared to leave the house'

Kim Kardashian receives flak for her comments in new clip: 'too scared to leave the house'
Cannes film festival shaken by mid-air bio-terrorist attack flick Emergency Declaration

Cannes film festival shaken by mid-air bio-terrorist attack flick Emergency Declaration

Katie Price finally divorced from Kieran Hayler, free to marry Carl Woods

Katie Price finally divorced from Kieran Hayler, free to marry Carl Woods

Latest

view all