Saturday Jul 17 2021
Queen, royal family send sweet birthday wishes to Duchess of Cornwall

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla received love and sweet birthday wishes from Queen Elizabeth and the royal family as she turned 74 on Saturday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, took to their Instagram handle to wish the Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday.

They shared a sweet photo of the Duchess in their Insta Story and wrote, “Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today!”

The Royal Family also shared a lovely photo of the Duchess on its official Twitter handle to wish her on birthday.

“Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very happy birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the Buckingham Palace tweeted followed by a birthday cake emoji.

The royal fans also wished her on 74th birthday.

