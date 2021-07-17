Shailene Woodley 'said no to a lot of projects' due to mental health troubles

Shailene Woodley reflects on working hard to the point she could not physically take up new roles.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a new cover story, the actor, who is engaged to Aaron Rodgers, reveals how she combatted her mental illness.

"It was pretty debilitating. I said no to a lot of projects, not because I wanted to but because I physically couldn't participate in them," Woodley recalled. "And I definitely suffered a lot more than I had to because I didn't take care of myself. The self-inflicted pressure of not wanting to be helped or taken care of created more physical unrest throughout those years."

The Divergent star however feels a cerain level of freedom in isolation right now.

"I'm on the tail end of it, which is very exciting, but it's an interesting thing, going through something so physically dominating while also having so many people pay attention to the choices you make, the things you say, what you do, what you look like. It spun me out for a while," she added. "You feel so incredibly isolated and alone."

Shailene went on to confess that nobody in the world can realize one's pain except the person suffering.

"Unless someone can see that you have a broken arm or a broken leg, it's really difficult for people to relate to the pain that you're experiencing when it's a silent, quiet and invisible pain."