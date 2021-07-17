Royal expert questions how Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan got Emmy nomination

Royal biographer Angela Levin, while appearing on talkRadio podcast, questioned how Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan got an Emmy nomination.

Angela said, “I’d really like to know how they got in when the applications had closed. It seems very strange to me.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview has been nominated for an Emmy Award.



The nomination has angered some royal fans and expert in the UK who thinks it was not fair to nominate the interview in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex levelled serious allegations against the British royal family.

The interview reportedly plunged the monarchy into its worst crisis in decades and deteriorated Meghan and Harry's relations with Prince William, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.