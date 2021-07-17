 
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Camila Cabello hits back at body shamers with shocking self-love message

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Award winning singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently hit back at trolls body shaming her for having belly fat.

The singer shared her message of self-acceptance and love over on TikTok through a video that highlighted her extra flab “like a normal person.”

Cabello began the video in a crop top and biker shorts by saying, “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly.”

“And I wasn't tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time. And I was like, '[expletive]'. But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

She concluded the video by adding, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

