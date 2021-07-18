 
Priyanka Chopra on staying determined to not be stereotyped in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra on staying determined to not be stereotyped in Hollywood

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is speaking out against the stereotypical roles she was handed when initially made the switch to Hollywood.

During an interview with Mirror Online, the Quantico star spoke about how she managed to break free of that typecast and make a name for herself.

“I demanded to play roles that were not specific boxes that I usually saw South Asian characters being put into. I insisted on roles with something to say,” she said as she revealed.

“I think I really knocked down the door and demanded for it to shift. But I was working at a time when a lot of other people were calling for inclusivity and diversity, so being among a pack of loud voices really helped me,” she went on to say.

“It wasn’t the easiest. I had to play more ethnically ambiguous parts, initially. After a few years, when people were like, ‘OK, she’s not that different’ [laughs], then I could demand roles where my ethnicity popped. That’s what it took to get a seat at the table,” she added. 

