Sunday Jul 18 2021
Bella Hadid channels early 2000s look during coffee run with beau Marc Kalman

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

Bella Hadid put her best foot forward when out and about for a coffee run with her man Marc Kalman.

The 24-year-old could be seen sporting an all-white look with her boyfriend flanked by her side during a coffee run in New York.

The model channeled the early 2000s vibe as she wore an Ed Hardy top with white pants and sneakers.

Meanwhile, her man, who she has been reportedly dating for an entire year, seemed to be dressed to match her aesthetic as he rocked a white shirt with khakis and sneakers.

Take a look:

 
