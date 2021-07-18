 
Sunday Jul 18 2021
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter: report

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

Queen Elizabeth could meet her granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen to have their daughter christened at the same place as Archie, according to a report in Daily Mail.

Lilibet was born on June 4 at a hospital in California and named after the Queen and late Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan are living in the US after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

The Duke of Sussex  recently returned to the United Kingdom to attend the unveiling of a statue of his mother Diana but was not accompanied by his wife and children.

Daily Mail reported, "Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother." The source said , the couple are happy to "until circumstances allow".

