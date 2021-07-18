 
Millions react after Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke's song 'Demeanor' released

Rapper Pop Smoke's posthumous song featuring Dua Lipa has been released.

The song was recorded before Pop Smoke's death in February last year during a home invasion in Los Angeles.

Pop Smoke had recorded a video jamming to Dua Lipa's 2018 collaboration with Calvin Harris, "One Kiss."

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to tease the song on her Instagram account sharing the video of Pop Smoke dancing to her old song in a car.

According to CNN, the new song appears on Pop Smoke's second posthumous album, "Faith," which also includes collaborations with Kanye West, Pharrell, Quavo, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, and Kid Cudi.

Almost one million people liked Dua's Instagram post containing a picture of Pop Smoke which she used to announce the release of the song titled "Demeanor".

