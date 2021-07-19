Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday celebrations with stunning snaps in swimsuit

Priyanka Chopra, who turned 39 on Sunday (July 18), treated fans with a poolside photoshoot on her big day.

The charming actress kicked off her birthday celebrations in the best way - with a sizzling photos that proved she’s only getting better with time.

Nick Jonas's darling wowed in pictures she uploaded on Instagram Saturday that showed her soaking up the sun in a skimpy cutout swimsuit.

In the snaps, the White Tiger star could be seen lounging on an ottoman pouf on a wooden deck in her backyard, flashing a smile with her Instagram-famous pup Panda by her side.

The acting icon went barefoot in the shot and topped the sizzling outfit with a long statement necklace. "Expectation vs reality @pandathepunk," she captioned the post.

Chopra's sizzling post garnered massive likes from fans who dropped heart eye and fire emojis, while one wrote: "Lord have mercy on us," and another follower added: "Hotttttt!"

From Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish Priyanka on her special day.

