Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday celebrations with stunning snaps in swimsuit

Monday Jul 19 2021
Monday Jul 19, 2021

Priyanka Chopra, who turned 39 on Sunday (July 18), treated fans with a poolside photoshoot on her big day.

The charming actress kicked off her birthday celebrations in the best way - with a sizzling photos that proved she’s only getting better with time.

Nick Jonas's darling wowed in pictures she uploaded on Instagram Saturday that showed her soaking up the sun in a skimpy cutout swimsuit.

In the snaps, the White Tiger star could be seen lounging on an ottoman pouf on a wooden deck in her backyard, flashing a smile with her Instagram-famous pup Panda by her side. 

The acting icon went barefoot in the shot and topped the sizzling outfit with a long statement necklace. "Expectation vs reality @pandathepunk," she captioned the post.

Chopra's sizzling post garnered massive likes from fans who dropped heart eye and fire emojis, while one wrote: "Lord have mercy on us," and another follower added: "Hotttttt!"

From Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish Priyanka on her special day.

