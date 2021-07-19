Queen to give her blessings to Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana

Queen Elizabeth would soon meet her eleventh great-grandchild as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen to have Lilibet Diana christened at the same place as Archie.



According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want their daughter to be christened in front of the Queen at Windsor Castle.



Meghan gave birth to her second child on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. The newborn was named after the Queen's family nickname and also Harry's late mother Princess Diana, who tragically lost her life in a car crash in 1997.

Due to the couple relocating to California after stepping down from the Firm, the Queen has yet to meet her great-grandchild in person.

However, this could soon change as a source claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keen to have Lili christened at the same place as Archie in presence of the monarch.

Harry and Meghan are expected to return to the UK soon as they would introduce their beloved daughter to the other royals, including Kate Middleton, who is very excited to meet the little charm.