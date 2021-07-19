 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ former bodyguard details how she was abused during conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

American singer Britney Spears’ ex-bodyguard is detailing the abuse she faced in conservatorship by her father. 

Speaking to The Sun, Fernando Flores detailed how the Toxic singer would be given a weekly cocktail of powerful drugs and how she would breakdown because of her dad.

Flores said: "I’d explain [to Britney] what everything was — three anti-psychotic medications and birth control pills. She’d go from sane to talking about parallel universes."

Flores further shared how Britney’s dad Jamie would call him multiple times in a day to see what the situation was and how the singer had to seek his permission for anything she wanted to do.

He added that Britney spent most of her time either working or watching television and how she wasn’t even allowed to go out on her own. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen wants Edward to be bestowed Edinburgh title once Prince Charles becomes king

Queen wants Edward to be bestowed Edinburgh title once Prince Charles becomes king
Britney Spears says won't perform while her father controls career

Britney Spears says won't perform while her father controls career
Jennifer Lopez cuts a model figure in cropped sweats as she appears in Santa Monica

Jennifer Lopez cuts a model figure in cropped sweats as she appears in Santa Monica
LeBron James-starrer new 'Space Jam' clinches top spot at N. American box office

LeBron James-starrer new 'Space Jam' clinches top spot at N. American box office
Adele sparks romance rumours with LeBron's agent Rich Paul, enjoys NBA Finals with him

Adele sparks romance rumours with LeBron's agent Rich Paul, enjoys NBA Finals with him
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come under fire in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come under fire in US
Queen to give her blessings to Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana

Queen to give her blessings to Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana
Nick Jonas posts gushing birthday tribute to his love Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas posts gushing birthday tribute to his love Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday celebrations with stunning snaps in swimsuit

Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday celebrations with stunning snaps in swimsuit
Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair
Nora Fatehi stuns in new dance video

Nora Fatehi stuns in new dance video

Latest

view all