Britney Spears’ former bodyguard details how she was abused during conservatorship

American singer Britney Spears’ ex-bodyguard is detailing the abuse she faced in conservatorship by her father.



Speaking to The Sun, Fernando Flores detailed how the Toxic singer would be given a weekly cocktail of powerful drugs and how she would breakdown because of her dad.

Flores said: "I’d explain [to Britney] what everything was — three anti-psychotic medications and birth control pills. She’d go from sane to talking about parallel universes."

Flores further shared how Britney’s dad Jamie would call him multiple times in a day to see what the situation was and how the singer had to seek his permission for anything she wanted to do.

He added that Britney spent most of her time either working or watching television and how she wasn’t even allowed to go out on her own.