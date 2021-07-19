Jennifer Aniston still pockets millions of dollars from ‘Friends’ reruns

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston's iconic Rachel Green role on Friends, is continuing to earn millions for her.



The 52-year-old Horrible Bosses star not only filled her pocket with millions while she was filming the iconic nineties sitcom, but is continuing to milk off the show’s success through the Netflix reruns.

USA Today reported that the series, spanning over 10 seasons, still banks $1 billion annually from syndication rights. That means, the stars of the show pocket 2% of the money they earn, meaning $20million per cast member every year.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, this bring Aniston’s net worth, after multiple hit films and the innumerable brand deals she has, to an estimated $300 million, making her one of the highest paid Hollywood actors of all time.