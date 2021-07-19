 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson reflects on her reaction after finding out about Black Widow’s death

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

I was heartbroken about it, but I think I took it like a champ, said Scarlett Johansson
'I was heartbroken about it, but I think I took it like a champ,' said Scarlett Johansson 

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has shed light on her reaction to when she found out her character Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff was getting killed in Avengers: Endgame.

The actor revealed that her initial reaction to finding out about Black Widow’s death was amusing while she was on the phone with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

“I was home on the phone with [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige, and I don’t know how I reacted. I think I was like, ‘OK... ‘ [laughs] I think all of us sort of… we kind of all would joke with one another about who was going to get offed in Endgame,” she told LADbible.

“I was heartbroken about it, but I think I took it like a champ. I cried in the shower later, but nobody saw that part,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian to rename KKW Beauty to SKKN?

Kim Kardashian to rename KKW Beauty to SKKN?
Meghan Markle snubbed Camilla's advice on royal life: 'Storm will pass!'

Meghan Markle snubbed Camilla's advice on royal life: 'Storm will pass!'
Queen Elizabeth made a pact with Prince Philip to not mourn his death for long

Queen Elizabeth made a pact with Prince Philip to not mourn his death for long
Princess Diana was left ‘traumatized’ by Prince Charles’ comment on camera

Princess Diana was left ‘traumatized’ by Prince Charles’ comment on camera
Jaren Lewison all praises for ‘Never Have I Ever’s continued focus on diversity

Jaren Lewison all praises for ‘Never Have I Ever’s continued focus on diversity

Irina Shayk upset about false rumours about her split with Kanye West

Irina Shayk upset about false rumours about her split with Kanye West
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie seemingly responds to her recent attack

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie seemingly responds to her recent attack
Jennifer Aniston still pockets millions of dollars from ‘Friends’ reruns

Jennifer Aniston still pockets millions of dollars from ‘Friends’ reruns

Queen wants Edward to be bestowed Edinburgh title once Prince Charles becomes king

Queen wants Edward to be bestowed Edinburgh title once Prince Charles becomes king
Britney Spears says won't perform while her father controls career

Britney Spears says won't perform while her father controls career
Britney Spears’ former bodyguard details how she was abused during conservatorship

Britney Spears’ former bodyguard details how she was abused during conservatorship

Jennifer Lopez cuts a model figure in cropped sweats as she appears in Santa Monica

Jennifer Lopez cuts a model figure in cropped sweats as she appears in Santa Monica

Latest

view all