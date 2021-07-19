Scarlett Johansson reflects on her reaction after finding out about Black Widow’s death

'I was heartbroken about it, but I think I took it like a champ,' said Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has shed light on her reaction to when she found out her character Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff was getting killed in Avengers: Endgame.

The actor revealed that her initial reaction to finding out about Black Widow’s death was amusing while she was on the phone with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

“I was home on the phone with [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige, and I don’t know how I reacted. I think I was like, ‘OK... ‘ [laughs] I think all of us sort of… we kind of all would joke with one another about who was going to get offed in Endgame,” she told LADbible.

“I was heartbroken about it, but I think I took it like a champ. I cried in the shower later, but nobody saw that part,” she added.