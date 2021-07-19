Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra insanely expensive bottle of wine

As Priyanka Chopra rings in her 39th birthday, fans are wondering what her hubby Nick Jonas gifted his wife on her special day.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Quantico star shared a snap of a wine bottle which was accompanied by a wine glass and some birthday decorations.

"Love you @nickjonas," she wrote on the snap.



While at first glance it may appear that she is just casually enjoying a glass to mark the occasion, wine connoisseurs can easily spot that the Jonas Brother’s star may have gifted her that bottle because of its jaw-dropping value.

Branded as a bottle of Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1982 the wine is said to be a rare one which retails anywhere between £10,000 to £13,000.

Take a look:



