Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu said she has often been called a 'sasti copy '(cheap knockoff) of Kangana

Taapsee Pannu blasted people who think she tries to copy fellow actress Kangana Ranaut.



In an interview, Pannu said she has often been called a 'sasti copy '(cheap knockoff) of Kangana. "It's validating my relevance," Taapsee said.

Talking about whether she misses Kangana's presence on social media, the actress said, "No, I don't miss her. I didn't miss her, or want her, also before. She's too irrelevant for me, in my personal life.

"She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life. I don't have any feelings for her, good or bad.

"And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don't care, when you're indifferent towards that person, when that person doesn't hold any value or relevance in your life.

" I think that's the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn't matter to me," she added.