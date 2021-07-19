 
Monday Jul 19 2021
Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguileras concert

Ariana Grande and her hubby Dalton Gomez continued the fun after returning from Amsterdam from their honeymoon.

The loved-up couple went on a date night to Christina Aguilera’s Hollywood Bowl show.

Taking to Instagram, the vocal powerhouse shared her excitement from watching the show and wrote a message for her fellow singer: "I love you. Congratulations to you & the @laphil on a STUNNING show."

In another Instagram Story, the singer posed with her hubby along with their friends Alfredo Flores and Ray Rock.

