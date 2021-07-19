 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’
Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

Willow Smith recently underwent a complete hair transformation and had her entire head shaved off during a live performance.

The singer shared her thoughts following the dramatic change in a Facebook Live event named Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything.

There she was quoted saying, “I'm thinking about shaving my head during the 'Whip My Hair' performance.

This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments.”

In a later episode of Red Table Talk Smith went on to say, “I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage. Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go.”



More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report

Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report
Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup

Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup
Prince Andrew lived at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse after divorce: report

Prince Andrew lived at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse after divorce: report
Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate

Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate
Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance

Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance
Photos: Johnson gushes over a ‘Jungle Cruise’ inspired museum display

Photos: Johnson gushes over a ‘Jungle Cruise’ inspired museum display
Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’ MV shooting sketch

BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’ MV shooting sketch
Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert

Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert
BTS drops ‘memories of 2020’ via a DVD preview video

BTS drops ‘memories of 2020’ via a DVD preview video
Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win

Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win
Dwayne Johnson drops ‘Jungle Cruise’ countdown

Dwayne Johnson drops ‘Jungle Cruise’ countdown

Latest

view all