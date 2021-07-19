Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

Willow Smith recently underwent a complete hair transformation and had her entire head shaved off during a live performance.

The singer shared her thoughts following the dramatic change in a Facebook Live event named Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything.

There she was quoted saying, “I'm thinking about shaving my head during the 'Whip My Hair' performance.

This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments.”

In a later episode of Red Table Talk Smith went on to say, “I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage. Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go.”







