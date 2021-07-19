 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew lived at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse after divorce: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Insiders and sources claim Prince Andrew spent a long time staying over at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse in NYC following his divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

The claim has been brought forward by reporter Julie Brown, in her book titled Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story.

According to one of its extracts, “In 1999, Britain’s Prince Andrew, newly divorced from his wife, Sarah Ferguson, was invited by [Ghislaine] Maxwell to visit Manhattan. Andrew had known Maxwell and her family for many years.”

“He, too, was trying to find himself. On the heels of a messy divorce, Andrew agreed to escape to the U.S. and stay with Ghislaine at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion. Andrew was soon squiring Maxwell around Manhattan, attending social events and dinner parties."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report

Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report
Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup

Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup
Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate

Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate
Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance

Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance
Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’
Photos: Johnson gushes over a ‘Jungle Cruise’ inspired museum display

Photos: Johnson gushes over a ‘Jungle Cruise’ inspired museum display
Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’ MV shooting sketch

BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’ MV shooting sketch
Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert

Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert
BTS drops ‘memories of 2020’ via a DVD preview video

BTS drops ‘memories of 2020’ via a DVD preview video
Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win

Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win
Dwayne Johnson drops ‘Jungle Cruise’ countdown

Dwayne Johnson drops ‘Jungle Cruise’ countdown

Latest

view all