Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ to release on Wednesday

Tuesday Jul 20 2021
Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s music video Rafta Rafta, starring Sajal Aly will be out on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The Alif actor took to Instagram and shared her adorable photo from the music video to confirm the release date.

Earlier, the teaser of Rafta Rafta won the hearts of the fans after it was dropped online on July 16.

Produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad, the video is directed by Hassam Baloch.

Sajal and Atif Aslam had also mesmerised their millions of fans with the first poster of Rafta Rafta on July 9.

