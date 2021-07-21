 
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
Katrina Kaif treats her fans with a series of stunning pictures

Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous in photos she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, giving fans major style envy in pink floral dress.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar shared her new stunning pictures to mesmerise fans, looking out of this world in chic summer outfit.

Katrina's fans took not time to shower her with compliments and one said that she was taking away their ‘Monday blues’.

In the first image, singing icon can be seen looking down as she poses with her hands on her waist. She does not look directly at the camera in the second photo as well but could be seen smiling. For her caption, she simply used a flower emoji.

