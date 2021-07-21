Queen in 'despair' over Prince Harry's memoir: Monarchy 'braced' for new attacks

Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal last year with his wife Meghan Markle and moved to the US, has reportedly said that he doesn't need the Queen's permission to pen his memoirs, despite claims the monarch is in "despair" over the potentially explosive new revelations.



As per reports, Harry told his family mere moments before it was reported that the Duke of Sussex's going to release his book.

The royal aides, according to reports, fear that Harry's wife the Duchess of Sussex may ghost-write the stories of the Duke's life.



The untitled book, is set to share Prince Harry’s "intimate and heartfelt" moments as well as a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," according to publisher Penguin Random House.



Harry's sweetheart Meghan released her book, The Bench, about a father and son's love in June 2021, with the same publisher that Harry has chosen for his.



Prince Harry’s autobiography is a “moneymaking exercise at the expense of his blood family”, some royal experts have claimed