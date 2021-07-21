Engin Altan Duzyatan’s family photos from Eid holidays win hearts

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with family and friends on Tuesday.



The stunning photos of Engin aka Ertugrul enjoying happy and peaceful Eid holidays with family and loved ones have taken the internet by storm.

The photos were shared by Engin’s sister-in-law Aslisah Demirag on her Instagram handle.

She captioned the endearing post in Turkish which reads: ‘Many healthy, happy and peaceful holidays with your family and all your loved ones.”

Earlier, the Turkish actor took to Instagram and wished all his fans a very happy Eid Mubarak.



He wished his fans in English, Turkish and Urdu languages.

Engin wrote “Eid Mubarak, Happy Eid-al-Adha.”



