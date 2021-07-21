Adele definitely dating Rich Paul: source

Love is in the air for vocal powerhouse Adele.

A source told Page Six that she and sports super-agent Rich Paul are “100 percent” dating.

“They are [definitely] dating,” an insider confirms.

The news comes after the pair were spotted sitting together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, it has been hinted that the duo have been rolling in the deep for as far as May as Paul admitted to hanging out” with “a major pop star”.

He however clarified his relationship status saying: “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”