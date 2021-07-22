Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears’s lawyer is currently working ‘aggressively’ to remove Jamie Spears from her daughter’s conservatorship.

According to a report by Billboard, Matthew Rosengart even made a statement regarding his plan and was quoted saying, “Today was about the issue concerning security.”



“The only thing I'm going to add to what I said last week in court and outside is: First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength.”

“I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy and welcoming my firm and I into this case, and I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming -- coast to coast and literally throughout the world.”

He also concluded by saying, “Finally, and the last thing I'm going to say about this matter is: As I said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”