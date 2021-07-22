 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
Web Desk

Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Emma Roberts recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her attempts to go plastic-free ever since embracing motherhood.

The actor got candid about the “eye opening” lessons of motherhood during her interview with People magazine and began by highlighting her dive into plastic free sustainable living products.

She was quoted saying, “That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child. Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me.”

“And when you have a kid, it's like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like? For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing.”

