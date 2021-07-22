Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck learning from past mistakes, are 'madly in love:' source

Ben Affleck is 'very happy' with Jennifer Lopez and 'she's wonderful for him,' said a source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are learning from the mistakes they made 17 years ago and are moving swiftly towards having a future together.



The couple who rekindled their romance for the second time are 'madly in love,' according to a source, who says Affleck is "very happy" with Lopez, and that "she's wonderful for him."

"They want to do everything they can to make this work," added a Lopez source.

According to insiders, Lopez's twins Max and daughter Emme, 13, are "slowly getting to know" Affleck," and that "everything seems to be running smoothly" as she house hunts in Los Angeles.

"Emme and Max are on board with starting fresh in LA," shared the Lopez source, adding that the twins will also continue to spend time in Miami with dad Marc Anthony.

"Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance," they added.

